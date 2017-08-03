(CNN) Days away from Kenya's August 8 election, Facebook is stepping up its efforts to curb misinformation on its platform.

Facebook is taking its campaign to the real world by placing full-page ads in local newspapers and radio stations with its guidance for identifying disingenuous reporting.

#Facebook takes out full-page add in #Kenya newspaper to offer advice on identifying fake news. A brave new world #KenyaDecides #fakenews pic.twitter.com/56R6KVYqWp — Matina Stevis (@MatinaStevis) August 3, 2017

The social media network has also activated a pinned post to the top of timelines in Kenya that directs users to the Facebook Help Center, with resources on how to spot false reports "such as checking the web address, investigating the source and looking for other reports on the topic."

The notification tool -- which launched Monday -- will be available for "a few days" in Swahili and English to the 7 million monthly Facebook users in the country.

"We take fighting fake news issues seriously, because people want to see accurate information on Facebook," Ebele Okobi, Facebook Africa's director of policy, said in a statement.