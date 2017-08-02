Two die after plane makes emergency landing on Portugal beach

(CNN) Two people were killed when a small plane made an emergency landing at a beach in Costa da Caparica in Portugal.

The victims were an 8-year-old girl and a 56-year-old man, the Portuguese National Maritime Authority said on Wednesday. The two were not related.

Both victims were caught by surprise on the beach and unable to avoid the impact when the aircraft made the emergency landing, officials said.

The plane that struck and killed two people on a beach.

A teenage girl was also slightly injured while dodging the plane, said Cmdr. Jose Isabel of the Portuguese Maritime Police. All the victims were Portuguese, Isabel said.

Two men who were on board the plane, an instructor and a pilot, were unharmed. The cause of the emergency landing is unknown.

