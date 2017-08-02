Sarin: Invisible and deadly

Join national security contributor Mike Rogers for the CNN Original Series "Declassified" on Saturdays at 9pm ET/PT.

(CNN) Clear, colorless, tasteless, odorless and deadly. Sarin -- which weapons inspectors say has been used in chemical attacks in Syria -- is a poisonous liquid that can easily evaporate and change to gas, rapidly spreading throughout the immediate environment.

It's classified as a "nerve agent," which is defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as "the most toxic and rapidly acting of the known chemical warfare agents."

Nerve agents work like insect-killing insecticides, the CDC says. But they're much more potent.

Although it dissipates quickly, sarin presents a short-lived threat through skin contact, eye contact, or inhalation. Mild or moderately exposed people often recover completely, while those who are severely exposed to sarin are not likely to survive.

Nerve agents disable an enzyme that the body uses as a kind of "off switch" for glands and muscles, according to the CDC website : "Without an 'off switch,' the glands and muscles are constantly being stimulated. Exposed people may become tired and no longer be able to keep breathing."