Human remains found in Ohio believed to be 900 years old

Story highlights Man finds human bones believed to be 900 years old in central Ohio's Coshocton County

An initial criminal investigation turns into a find of historical interest

(CNN) A man who was hunting for arrowheads in central Ohio stumbled upon what are believed to be 900-year-old human bones, Coshocton County officials said.

When detectives and the county's coroner responded to a 911 call on June 21, they confirmed the bones were human and said they "appeared to have been there a long time," Coshocton County Sheriff Tim Rogers said in a statement.

The finding launched a multi-agency effort to remove and study the remains that lasted about six weeks.

What began as a criminal investigation became a find of historical interest when the human remains were determined to be about 900 years old.

"It's hard to believe that it's that old and nobody's found it," John Krownapple, who lives in the area where the bones were found, told CNN affiliate WJW-TV in Cleveland. "It's going to be hard to find out who it is, for sure."

Read More