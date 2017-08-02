Breaking News

Minneapolis school building collapses; rescuers search for victims

By Phil Gast, CNN

Updated 12:20 PM ET, Wed August 2, 2017

(CNN)Fire crews were searching for possible victims and extinguishing a fire after a building collapsed at Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, officials said.

Fire officials initially said one person was killed in what may have been a natural gas explosion. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.
The academy said there was a gas leak and explosion at its Upper School, which houses grades 9-12.
