Minneapolis school building explosion: 2 unaccounted for

(CNN) Two people were unaccounted for and five were taken to the hospital Wednesday after an apparent natural gas explosion shook Minnehaha Academy and collapsed part of a building, officials in Minneapolis said.

One witness said two men yelled "gas" shortly before the blast.

Fire crews were searching for possible victims in the debris at the private school, officials said.

One of the injured was critically hurt, Assistant Fire Chief Bryan Tyner said. Three people on the roof of the school needed assistance getting down.

The Minneapolis Fire Department initially said one person was killed. But it later tweeted the death was not confirmed.

