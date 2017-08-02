Breaking News

Two fugitives victimize their own family.

Updated 2:00 PM ET, Wed August 2, 2017

    The Hunt Episode 2: Family Predator

  Got a tip? Call 1-866-THE HUNT (01-800-099-0546 in Mexico) or click here
For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.

(CNN)

Fugitive: Herman Carroll -- A serial child molester preys on young women in his own family for two generations, then vanishes just before his 12-year-old daughter is about testify at his trial.
Fugitive: Andre Neverson -- A volatile ladies' man with a history of violence allegedly murders his sister and ex-girlfriend when he can't make them do his bidding.
    Airs August 6, 2017 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.
    Fugitive Herman Carroll
    A serial child molester preys on young women in his own family for two generations.
      A serial child molester preys on young women in his own family for two generations.

    The victim describes one of the encounters with her father, fugitive Herman Carroll.
      The victim describes one of the encounters with her father, fugitive Herman Carroll.

    Victim Elizabeth Derry testifies against her father.
      Victim Elizabeth Derry testifies against her father.

    Fugitive Andre Neverson allegedly murders his sister and ex-girlfriend.
      Fugitive Andre Neverson allegedly murders his sister and ex-girlfriend.

