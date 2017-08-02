Two fugitives victimize their own family.

For fugitives on the run, time is running out. Check out "The Hunt with John Walsh" Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT only on HLN and #JoinTheHunt.
(CNN)
Fugitive: Herman Carroll -- A serial child molester preys on young women in his own family for two generations, then vanishes just before his 12-year-old daughter is about testify at his trial.
Fugitive: Andre Neverson -- A volatile ladies' man with a history of violence allegedly murders his sister and ex-girlfriend when he can't make them do his bidding.
Airs August 6, 2017 at 8p ET/PT only on HLN.