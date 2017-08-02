5 things for Wednesday, August 2: Trump, North Korea, tax reform, hot car deaths, college and race

(CNN) How to break out of jail in Alabama: Confuse the new guard ... and use peanut butter . Here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door . (You can also get "5 Things You Need to Know Today" delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here .)

1. President Trump

2. North Korea

A top Republican senator says a military showdown with North Korea is inevitable if the regime continues with its missile program. Sen. Lindsey Graham said there's a "military option" to destroy the missile program and "North Korea itself." Graham also said President Trump told him that if there's going to be a war and thousands were going to die, "they're going to die over there, they're not going to die here."

3. Tax reform

4. Hot car deaths

5. Colleges and race

The Trump administration may be getting ready to take on affirmative action in colleges, The New York Times reports, by prepping Justice Department resources to investigate cases of "race-based discrimination." The report is based on a memo, which CNN has not independently obtained, that the Justice Department's civil rights division is looking for lawyers to work on discrimination cases involving college admissions. The Times suggests the phrase "intentional race-based discrimination" could mean the effort is aimed at affirmative action-based policies that prioritize minority students over white students.

NUMBER OF THE DAY

92-5

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Burn notice

They look pretty, but apparently they'll hurt you: almost 275,000 iPhone cases made with liquid glitter are being recalled because they've burned people.

Flyby tracker

Did you know that NASA has a planetary defense system ? We didn't either. Turns out it uses observatories, not lasers, to track asteroid threats.

Intentional grounding

Winning can't be the only thing at a Wisconsin school named for famed NFL coach Vince Lombardi after it canceled its football season

Flying high

She was born in a refugee camp in Afghanistan. Now she's flying a plane -- by herself -- around the globe.

Take the money and run

A New Jersey security guard's first day of work was probably different than yours, since police say he stole $100,000 out of his company's armored truck.

WHAT'S FOR LUNCH

Royal retirement

Prince Philip, 96, attends a parade of the Royal Marines at Buckingham Palace today, marking the end of his 65 years of public life.

AND FINALLY ...

Comedy gold