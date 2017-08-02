Trump to back plan that would curb legal immigration

Story highlights If passed, the bill would dramatically remake the current immigration system

The proposal faces long odds in Congress

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, joined by Republican Sens. David Perdue and Tom Cotton at the White House on Wednesday, will throw his support behind legislation that looks to curb the level of legal immigration into the United States by proposing a skills-based immigration system, a White House official told CNN.

Top White House aides have been working with Perdue and Cotton on the bill that, if passed, would dramatically remake the current immigration system, which allows a number of ways to bring family members to the US along with job-based visas.

The proposal faces long odds in Congress, where it is expected to be met with skepticism from both Democrats and Republicans. But Trump's support could help the measure gain traction.

"Our current immigration system is outdated and doesn't meet the diverse needs of our economy. ... And we don't prioritize ultra-high-skilled immigrants. We need an immigration system that meets the current needs of our workforce and encourages innovation," another White House official said in a statement. "Today, Senator Cotton and Senator Perdue will join President Trump to unveil legislation aimed at creating a skills-based immigration system that will make America more competitive, raise wages for American workers, and create jobs."

Cotton, of Arkansas, and Perdue, of Georgia, initially unveiled the Reforming American Immigration for a Strong Economy Act in February, arguing that the bill will "help raise American workers' wages by restoring legal immigration levels to their historical norms and rebalancing the system toward employment-based visas and immediate-family household members."

