Story highlights President Trump's approval rating is at its lowest point yet in the Quinnipiac poll

A majority of voters disapprove of Trump's performance on the economy, foreign policy, immigration and health care

(CNN) Just 33% of American voters approve of how President Donald Trump is performing as president, a new Quinnipiac University poll has found.

The findings mark Trump's lowest approval rating and highest disapproval rating in the Quinnipiac poll. Sixty-one percent of respondents say they disapprove of the President's performance, with 55% of people saying they strongly disapprove -- the highest share of respondents yet.

Trump's numbers declined more among Republicans than they did among Democrats, who had already viewed the President unfavorably. In late June, 84% of Republicans approved of Trump's performance -- now, 76% of Republicans say the same. Seventeen percent of Republicans now say they disapprove of the way Trump is performing in the job.

The President also reached new lows on a number of other measures. The poll found that 63% of voters say they don't believe Trump has good leadership skills and that he does not share their values. Sixty-two percent do not believe that the President is honest, and just 26% say he is level-headed. The findings are the worst yet for Trump in the Quinnipiac poll.

A majority of voters also say they disapprove of Trump's performance on the economy, foreign policy, immigration, and health care. Voters are roughly split on his handling of terrorism, with 46% expressing approval and 47% expressing disapproval.

