Story highlights The Dow Jones Industrial Average made headlines on Wednesday after topping 22,000 points

The Dow has reached a new high, on average, once every seven days since March 2013

The market closed at an all-time high on eight days in July and seven days in June

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump hasn't hesitated to tout the stock market's new all-time highs in recent days -- but the market's climb over the last decade means record-breaking numbers aren't quite as rare as they might seem.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average made headlines on Wednesday after topping 22,000 points for the first time . And while it's certainly been a strong month for the stock market, it's not unprecedented over the last few years.

In fact, the Dow has reached a new high, on average, once every seven days since fully recovering from the Great Recession in March 2013.

And it's happened under both Trump and former President Barack Obama: The Dow has hit an all-time high in 30 of the last 54 months since fully coming back from the market collapse of 2007-08. And it happened more than 100 times under Obama since 2013.

But Trump took to bragging about the stock market's new high on Wednesday -- the 154th time the Dow achieved a new record since it recovered from the Great Recession and the 32nd time during his young presidency.

Read More