Read the 'Communications Plan' Scaramucci wrote to WH staffers

Story highlights Scaramucci wanted to try to fix relations with the media

First on his to-do list was to meet with incoming chief of staff John Kelly

Washington (CNN) Anthony Scaramucci -- before his tenure as White House communications director came to an abrupt end -- had plans to make sweeping changes to the Trump administration's communications team, a July 30 memo shows.

Scaramucci sent CNN the document. It was first published by right-wing media personality Mike Cernovich on Medium

First on Scaramucci's to-do list was to meet with incoming White House chief of staff John Kelly, who instead on Monday delivered the news to Scaramucci that he was being asked to step aside.

Scaramucci would have directed the communications team to try to improve relations with the press, the memo shows. "POTUS can choose to fight with the media, but Comms cannot," says the memo, which Scaramucci had planned to send to members of the White House team.

The document floated the idea of a "complaint box" for members of the media to air their grievances.

