Panelist: Some people fear me because I'm a black male

(CNN) In a speech to police officers in New York last week, President Donald Trump encouraged officers to be "rough" on suspects.

During a heated panel discussion Tuesday about the controversial remarks, CNN's Bakari Sellers said the President's comments presented a special danger to African-Americans.

Panelist Scott Jennings, former special assistant to President George W. Bush, was talking about why Trump's remarks resonated with his supporters.

"Do you understand that some people look at me as being inherently dangerous because I'm a black male?" Sellers, a former South Carolina state legislator, interjected. "Do you get that? Do you understand that?"

"As I said, I agree with you," Jennings said. "You don't have to keep yelling at me. I agree with you. The tension between the police and citizenry is a worrisome problem. But I'm trying to tell you that the conversation he was having about MS-13 to a lot of people in this country was right on."

Read More