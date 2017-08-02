US considers option of arming Ukraine

Washington (CNN) The Pentagon and State Department have sent plans to supply arms to Ukraine to the White House for approval, according to reports by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal -- a prospect that would deeply unsettle Moscow at a time of chilled relations between the US and Russia.

Pentagon spokesperson US Army Lt. Col. Michelle Baldanza told CNN that "The United States has neither provided defensive weapons to Ukraine nor ruled out the option of doing so."

Baldanza added that the Pentagon is "not going to comment about what may or may not be part of internal policy deliberations."

But a US defense official said there is a discussion at higher levels on possibly sending weapons to Ukraine. The official said this is a notion that was repeatedly discussed under the Obama administration.

The official said the ongoing debate covers a myriad of issues including:

