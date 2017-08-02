NSC official Ezra Cohen-Watnick removed

Washington (CNN) A controversial national security aide to President Donald Trump has been removed from his post, the White House said on Wednesday.

Ezra Cohen-Watnick, who served as the senior director for intelligence on the National Security Council, will be reassigned to another area of the administration, a White House official said.

It's the second major departure from the NSC in a week.

The official said H.R. McMaster, Trump's national security adviser, "appreciates the good work" that Cohen-Watnick accomplished in the intelligence division of the NSC, but "has determined that, at this time, a different set of experiences is best-suited to carrying that work forward."

"Gen. McMaster is confident that Ezra will make many further significant contributions to national security in another position in the administration," the official said.

