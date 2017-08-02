Story highlights Top US officials haven't been consistent on North Korea policy, analysts say

On July 28 North Korea tested missile that could potentially hit US mainland

Hong Kong (CNN) US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson heads to Asia later this week for a regional meeting on security issues, which is expected to be attended by ministers from North Korea, China, South Korea and Japan.

It could be an opportune moment for a diplomatic breakthrough on Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs, which have been causing massive headaches for US President Donald Trump. But questions linger over whether Tillerson can speak for his administration given contradictory remarks from US politicians.

"The Trump administration is still scrambling to find a policy on North Korea. They're still seeking an easy solution when none exist," said Adam Mount, a senior fellow at the Center for American Progress.

"They are trying out various options and they have been contradictory on nearly every policy that they have tried on or tried out."

