WH budget director: 'We haven't given up on trying to repeal and replace'

Washington (CNN) Although Republican leaders on Capitol Hill are saying they're ready to move on from health care, the Trump administration isn't giving up on repealing and replacing Obamacare, the White House budget director said Wednesday.

"We haven't given up on trying to repeal and replace," Mick Mulvaney, Office of Management and Budget director, told CNN's Chris Cuomo in a lengthy exchange on "New Day."

Mulvaney cheered on his fellow Republicans who have already begun pursuing tax reform and raising the debt ceiling, arguing that health care reform can continue simultaneously.

"We're not sure how you can run for seven years saying, 'If you elect us, we'll repeal and replace Obamacare' and then the voters give us a chance to do that and we don't do it," Mulvaney said. "We've got that working which we know everyone agrees with. The question is why can't the Senate deliver on that."

Many congressional Republicans, however, aren't on the same page. Referring to health care, Sen. John Thune, the third-ranking GOP leader, told CNN earlier this week that "until someone shows us how to get that elusive 50th vote, I think it's over."