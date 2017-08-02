Ivanka Trump spotlights military spouses' employment challenges

Story highlights A group of military spouses gathered at the White House Wednesday for a listening session

Washington (CNN) When American service members deploy both domestically and abroad, their spouses are faced with challenges of their own, including finding and retaining employment, as well as interrupting their educational and career development. The Trump administration is looking to make things a little easier for the men and women behind those who serve, holding a listening session Wednesday with a group of military spouses led by senior adviser Ivanka Trump.

"When a service member is away, their spouse assumes greatly increased responsibilities, and their commitment and dedication is just as critical in the service about this country. You must often be ready at a moment's notice to move your families and find new employment," Trump said to the group gathered around a conference table in the West Wing's Roosevelt Room. "We are committed to supporting you and ensuring that you have every opportunity to find success in our economy."

Today we met with #MilitarySpouses & learned what this Administration can do to support our non-uniformed heroes. pic.twitter.com/vi0cZow28N — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) August 2, 2017

survey of military families released in June from Hiring Our Heroes, a US Chamber of Commerce foundation, found that unemployment and underemployment are major challenges for spouses of service members, of which 92% are female. The military spouse unemployment rate is 16%, four times the rate for all adult women. Among military spouses who are employed, 14% of them are working in part-time jobs and half of that part-time group wants full-time work.

Frequent moves can deeply impact a spouse's career choice. For instance, moving six times in eight years "made it quite difficult to be a college basketball coach," said Elizabeth O'Brien, who now is a Military Spouse Program Director at Hiring Our Heroes.

Another specific challenge military spouses disproportionately face as they move from state to state is licensing continuity, a topic the first daughter is personally focusing on.

