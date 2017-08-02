10-year-old offers to mow White House lawn

(CNN) The National Park Service might be out of a job keeping the White House grounds maintained.

A 10-year-old boy named Frank wrote President Donald Trump to offer his lawn mowing services "at no charge" -- and we all know the President loves a good deal.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders read the letter from the White House briefing podium on Wednesday.

"As I mentioned last week, I want to take time to recognize people from around the country that write in and ask the President questions, and today, I wanted to read you a special letter to the President from someone who embodies the enterprising and ambitious spirit of America," Sanders told reporters.

After a rather testy exchange earlier in the briefing about immigration, Sanders tried to shift gears with the letter from the young man from Falls Church, Virginia, who stated that he had started his own business mowing his neighbors' lawns.

Read More