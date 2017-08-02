(CNN) On Wednesday, CNN's Jim Acosta quoted a portion of "The New Colossus," the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.

According to the National Park Service, Georgina Schuyler, a friend of poet Emma Lazarus, promoted Lazarus' work after her death.

"Her efforts paid off and in 1903, words from the sonnet were inscribed on a plaque and placed on the inner wall of the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. Today, the plaque is on display in the Statue of Liberty Exhibit in the Statue's pedestal," according to the park service website for the Statue of Liberty.

Here is the text of Emma Lazarus' poem:

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,

