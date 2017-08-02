(CNN)On Wednesday, CNN's Jim Acosta quoted a portion of "The New Colossus," the poem inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.
According to the National Park Service, Georgina Schuyler, a friend of poet Emma Lazarus, promoted Lazarus' work after her death.
"Her efforts paid off and in 1903, words from the sonnet were inscribed on a plaque and placed on the inner wall of the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. Today, the plaque is on display in the Statue of Liberty Exhibit in the Statue's pedestal," according to the park service website for the Statue of Liberty.
Here is the text of Emma Lazarus' poem:
Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.
"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"