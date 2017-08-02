Trump signs Russia sanctions bill

Story highlights The White House said the bill includes "a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions"

The bill represents a rebuke of the President by giving Congress new veto power to block him from removing Russia sanctions

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump signed into law Wednesday morning legislation that levies new sanctions against Russia and restricts Trump's own ability to ease sanctions in place against Moscow.

The bill is one of the first major pieces of legislation that was sent to Trump's desk, and it represents a rebuke of the President by giving Congress new veto power to block him from removing Russia sanctions.

The White House announced the signing shortly after 11 a.m. ET, saying the bill includes "a number of clearly unconstitutional provisions" that "purport to displace the President's exclusive constitutional authority to recognize foreign governments, including their territorial bounds."

In a separate statement, Trump said he believed the bill to be "seriously flawed" but signed it anyway.

"Still, the bill remains seriously flawed -- particularly because it encroaches on the executive branch's authority to negotiate," he said in the statement. "Congress could not even negotiate a health care bill after seven years of talking. By limiting the executive's flexibility, this bill makes it harder for the United States to strike good deals for the American people, and will drive China, Russia, and North Korea much closer together."

Read More