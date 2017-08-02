Chris Wray sworn in as FBI director

Story highlights Sessions described Wray as possessing "spirit' and "strength of character"

Wray called his new role "the honor of a lifetime"

Washington (CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions swore in Chris Wray as the new Director of the FBI Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement, Sessions praised Wray's "spirit' and "strength of character," saying: "I am confident that the FBI, the premier investigative agency in the world, is in great hands with Director Chris Wray at the helm."

Wray takes over the agency following the firing of former FBI director James Comey by President Donald Trump in May, amid the DOJ's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Trump campaign associates.

"As a former federal prosecutor and head of the Department of Justice's Criminal Division, Chris Wray has successfully prosecuted terrorists, drug kingpins, and white-collar criminals," Sessions said, and "earned the respect of his colleagues at DOJ," as well as bipartisan support from the Senate.

In a statement issued by the FBI, Wray called his new role "the honor of a lifetime."

Read More