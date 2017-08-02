Scaramucci to hold online event Friday

Story highlights Scaramucci will be hosting an online event on Friday where he will address the American people directly

(CNN) Anthony Scaramucci wants to tell his own story.

Following his departure from the White House after less than 11 days as communications director, Scaramucci will be hosting an online event on Friday where he will address the American people directly.

Scaramucci said this daytime event -- which will be broadcast on various live platforms with help from former Fox News co-president Bill Shine -- will give him the opportunity to reach and communicate with the President's base.

Although his time as communications director was notably short, Scaramucci told CNN he only anticipated being in the position six to nine months. Scaramucci said he was brought into the White House as a "special purpose vehicle" to disrupt the culture of leaking and counterproductive infighting.

On Wednesday, CNN obtained an internal memo that detailed his other goals, which included things like trying to improve press relations and create more content from within the White House.

