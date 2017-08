Senator: How to really turn the screws on North Korea

Story highlights Sen. Cory Gardner: The time for words is over. North Korea's nuclear efforts must be stopped

Cory Gardner, a Republican, is the junior US senator from Colorado. He previously served as the representative for Colorado's 4th congressional district. This views expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) The North Korean regime's dangerous behavior has continued to ramp up -- with its intercontinental ballistic missile test on our nation's Independence Day and its intercontinental missile test last week. These actions must wake up the world.

The time for words is over. Such serious provocations deserves global condemnation and a show of determined resolve from the United States and our allies. We need to take decisive action before the situation on the Korean Peninsula leads to a nuclear war.

Sen. Cory Gardner

Since coming to power in 2011, Kim Jong Un has significantly accelerated the regime's nuclear and ballistic missiles tests, and has also launched numerous cyberattacks against the United States and our allies. Last year alone, this regime conducted two nuclear tests and attempted some two dozen ballistic missile launches. It is clear that we are rapidly approaching a point of no return, when Pyongyang will have a capable and proven delivery system for a nuclear warhead to be able to reach and potentially cause great harm to the United States.

President Donald Trump must now make the tough decisions to ensure that his administration will use every tool at its disposal to peacefully denuclearize the Korean Peninsula. In addition to the welcome actions by the administration to impose sanctions against Chinese entities and financial institutions that conduct business with North Korea, the President's leadership will be needed to take the next steps in what he has called his "maximum pressure" approach

First, I'm urging the administration to join me in calling on the global community to impose a complete economic embargo against the heinous regime in Pyongyang. Every nation of conscience should cut off all finance and trade with North Korea, with a few limited humanitarian exceptions, until such time that Pyongyang is willing to meet its international commitments to peacefully denuclearize.

