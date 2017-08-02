Story highlights Khartabil disappeared two years ago

US State Department considered him a "prisoner of conscience"

(CNN) The Syrian government executed well-known internet activist Bassel Khartabil in 2015, Khartabil's wife and Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

Khartabil's fate had been unknown to relatives and fellow activists for nearly two years. According to a Facebook post on Tuesday from his wife, Noura Ghazi Safadi, he was taken to Syria's Adra prison -- one of the country's most notorious -- in October 2015, and executed days after.

"This is the end that suits a hero like him. Thank you for killing my lover. I was the bride of the revolution because of you. And because of you I became a widow," Safadi wrote on Facebook, in a post seemingly directed at the Syrian government.

CNN has not independently confirmed Khartabil's death.

"We are deeply saddened and outraged at this awful news. Bassel Khartabil will always be remembered as a symbol of courage, who peacefully fought for freedom to the very end. Our thoughts are with his family," Anna Neistat, Amnesty International's senior director of research, said in a statement Wednesday.

