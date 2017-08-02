Breaking News

From sausages to silk flowers, you too can shop like the Queen

By Dalya Alberge, CNN

Updated 6:22 AM ET, Wed August 2, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Queen Elizabeth II&#39;s favored goods and services are recognized with a&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalwarrant.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Royal Warrant&lt;/a&gt;, the ultimate mark of quality. Most are listed by The Royal Warrant Association, gatekeepers to the Royal Household, and each one gives an insight into life behind palace walls.
Photos:
Queen Elizabeth II's favored goods and services are recognized with a Royal Warrant, the ultimate mark of quality. Most are listed by The Royal Warrant Association, gatekeepers to the Royal Household, and each one gives an insight into life behind palace walls.
Hide Caption
1 of 9
The Queen&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalwarrant.org/company/bentley-skinner-bond-street-jewellers-ltd?back=%2Fdirectory%3Fquery%3Dskinner&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Jewelers and Silversmiths&lt;/a&gt; buy, sell and hire jewelery. They have a workshop in London where they do repairs and restoration work. They also take on special commissions -- including Damien Hirst&#39;s famous diamond skull, &quot;For the Love of God.&quot; The Company was first invited to supply jewelery to the British Royal Family in the latter years of Queen Victoria&#39;s reign.
Photos:
Bentley & SkinnerThe Queen's Jewelers and Silversmiths buy, sell and hire jewelery. They have a workshop in London where they do repairs and restoration work. They also take on special commissions -- including Damien Hirst's famous diamond skull, "For the Love of God." The Company was first invited to supply jewelery to the British Royal Family in the latter years of Queen Victoria's reign.
Hide Caption
2 of 9
The Queen&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalwarrant.org/company/chalmers-bakery-ltd&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Bakers and Confectioners&lt;/a&gt; is a family-run business in Aberdeenshire. Their trademark Balmoral Bread is a recipe created for the Royal Household more than 20 years ago, using wholemeal rye and different flours. Director Pamela Chalmers&#39; parents started the company 61 years ago.
Photos:
Chalmers BakeryThe Queen's Bakers and Confectioners is a family-run business in Aberdeenshire. Their trademark Balmoral Bread is a recipe created for the Royal Household more than 20 years ago, using wholemeal rye and different flours. Director Pamela Chalmers' parents started the company 61 years ago.
Hide Caption
3 of 9
One of the oldest continuous members of this elite 800-strong club is Justerini &amp;amp; Brooks. Founded in London in 1749, the merchant has been supplying fine wine to every successive British monarch since the coronation of George III in 1761. With collectors and connoisseurs in over 60 different countries, they have more than 3,000 wines from the world&#39;s greatest chateaux, estates and domains and hold almost £200m ($265m) of wine on behalf of their customers, in &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.justerinis.com/fine-wine-storage/cellarers&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cellarers Wines Ltd&lt;/a&gt;.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Justerini & BrooksOne of the oldest continuous members of this elite 800-strong club is Justerini & Brooks. Founded in London in 1749, the merchant has been supplying fine wine to every successive British monarch since the coronation of George III in 1761. With collectors and connoisseurs in over 60 different countries, they have more than 3,000 wines from the world's greatest chateaux, estates and domains and hold almost £200m ($265m) of wine on behalf of their customers, in Cellarers Wines Ltd.
Hide Caption
4 of 9
Based in East London, the Queen&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalwarrant.org/company/rupert-harris-conservation?back=%2Fdirectory%3Fquery%3Drupert%2Bharris&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Conservators of Metalwork and Sculpture&lt;/a&gt; have worked at most of the Royal residences -- notably a bronze sculpture at Sandringham and internal decorative objects at Buckingham Palace. Their team of conservators specialize in everything from jewelery to monumental pieces. Their clients include Historic Royal Palaces, the National Trust and most major public museums.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
Rupert Harris ConservationBased in East London, the Queen's Conservators of Metalwork and Sculpture have worked at most of the Royal residences -- notably a bronze sculpture at Sandringham and internal decorative objects at Buckingham Palace. Their team of conservators specialize in everything from jewelery to monumental pieces. Their clients include Historic Royal Palaces, the National Trust and most major public museums.
Hide Caption
5 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.corneliajames.com/collections/cotton-gloves&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;The company&#39;s&lt;/a&gt; founder, Cornelia James, arrived in England in 1939 as a refugee, having studied art and design in her native Vienna. She built up a thriving business supplying gloves to couturiers and leading stores.
Photos:
Cornelia James LtdThe company's founder, Cornelia James, arrived in England in 1939 as a refugee, having studied art and design in her native Vienna. She built up a thriving business supplying gloves to couturiers and leading stores.
Hide Caption
6 of 9
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.royalwarrant.org/company/serena-richards-ta-slightly-potty?back=%2Fdirectory%3Fquery%3Dsilk%2Bflowers&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Slightly Potty&lt;/a&gt; holds a Royal Warrant as the Queen&#39;s Supplier of Silk Flowers and Arrangements. The company, based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, creates unique arrangements of realistic silk flowers. Its owner, Serena Richards, began her career with fresh flowers. In Hong Kong, she found inspiration to work with silk flowers. &quot;They&#39;re wonderful because there&#39;s no wastage,&quot; she said. Her arrangements are displayed within all the Royal residences.
Photos:
Slightly PottySlightly Potty holds a Royal Warrant as the Queen's Supplier of Silk Flowers and Arrangements. The company, based in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, creates unique arrangements of realistic silk flowers. Its owner, Serena Richards, began her career with fresh flowers. In Hong Kong, she found inspiration to work with silk flowers. "They're wonderful because there's no wastage," she said. Her arrangements are displayed within all the Royal residences.
Hide Caption
7 of 9
This&lt;a href=&quot;http://milborrowchimneysweeps.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; family business &lt;/a&gt;holds a Royal Warrant as the Queen&#39;s Chimney Sweeps. Based in Crawley Down, West Sussex, they are chimney, fireplace and stove experts and service all the Royal residences.&lt;br /&gt;
Photos:
MilborrowThis family business holds a Royal Warrant as the Queen's Chimney Sweeps. Based in Crawley Down, West Sussex, they are chimney, fireplace and stove experts and service all the Royal residences.
Hide Caption
8 of 9
Holding a Royal Warrant as the Queen&#39;s Carpet Manufacturer, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.axminster-carpets.co.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Axminster Carpets&lt;/a&gt; have been supplying luxury wool carpets to the Royal Household since the time of George III. They continue to use traditional weaving methods in the Devon market town of Axminster. Thomas Whitty first began making Axminster-method carpets in 1755. Today, the carpets are sold to Royal residences, stately homes, luxury hotels and private homes worldwide.
Photos:
Axminster Carpets Holding a Royal Warrant as the Queen's Carpet Manufacturer, Axminster Carpets have been supplying luxury wool carpets to the Royal Household since the time of George III. They continue to use traditional weaving methods in the Devon market town of Axminster. Thomas Whitty first began making Axminster-method carpets in 1755. Today, the carpets are sold to Royal residences, stately homes, luxury hotels and private homes worldwide.
Hide Caption
9 of 9
royal warrants main imageroyal warrants bentley skinner jeweleryroyal warrants chalmers bakeryroyal warrants justerini brooksroyal warrants rupert harris conservation royal warrants cornelia james glovesroyal warrants slightly potty silk flowers royal warrants milborrow sweepsroyal warrants axminster carpets

London (CNN)Have you ever dreamed of living like a queen? The life of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II may be more accessible than you think.

You can buy gloves like those that grace the Royal wave, dine on sausages that she particularly favors or dream of being a monarch as you sleep in luxury bed linen, just like hers.
The British monarch's favored goods and services are recognized with a Royal Warrant, the ultimate mark of quality. Hundreds of companies and individuals are today entitled to display the coveted crest of working "by appointment to HM The Queen."
Most are listed by The Royal Warrant Association, gatekeepers to the Royal Household, and each one gives an insight into life behind palace walls.

    From pest control to sausages

    Read More
    Not all of those goods and services are glamorous, it has to be said. There are rat-catchers, among several pest-control contractors, and a company that disposes of "liquid sludge." It seems even Royal residences have such problems.
    But they all require the highest standards in serving the monarch and upholding the luxury befitting a royal household.
    The palatial homes and captivating lives of Britain&#39;s modern aristocrats
    The palatial homes and captivating lives of Britain's modern aristocrats
    There are conservators, restorers and stonemasons to preserve treasures painted, sculpted and carved in centuries past. There are also jewelers, goldsmiths and silversmiths.
    Every conceivable trade is among the Royal Warrant holders. You can brave the elements in Burberry's iconic waterproof trench-coat, the company is on the list as The Queen's "Weatherproofers." You can hang your clothes with luxury padded and velvet hangers made by H&L Russel, housewares specialists, listed as "Manufacturers of Garment Hangers."
    When it comes to food, a monarch does not necessarily dine only on truffles and caviar.
    Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth is the longest-reigning monarch in British history. Look back at moments from her life so far.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 49
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth was born April 21, 1926, in London. She is held here by her mother, Elizabeth. Her father would later become King George VI.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth in 1928.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth&#39;s father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth is seen with her uncle Edward, Prince of Wales, during a visit to Balmoral, Scotland, in September 1933. He would go on to become King Edward VIII in 1936. But when he abdicated later that year, Elizabeth's father became King and she became heir presumptive.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess&#39; box during a pantomime act at London&#39;s Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth is seen in the Duchess' box during a pantomime act at London's Lyceum Theater in February 1935.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 49
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    From left, Princess Elizabeth, King George VI, Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret wave to the crowd from the Royal Balcony of Buckingham Palace on June 22, 1939.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 49
    A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England&#39;s children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    A 14-year-old Princess Elizabeth, right, sits next to her sister for a radio broadcast on October 13, 1940. On the broadcast, her first, she said that England's children were full of cheerfulness and courage.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth shakes hands with an officer of the Grenadier Guards on May 29, 1942. King George VI made Elizabeth an honorary colonel in the Royal Army regiment.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth, right, and Princess Margaret wear summer dresses circa 1942.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 49
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa&#39;s Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    With the Drakensberg Mountains behind her, Princess Elizabeth sits in South Africa's Natal National Park on April 21, 1947, her 21st birthday.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 49
    This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    This portrait of the British royal family was taken in July 1947, after Princess Elizabeth, far left, got engaged to Prince Philip of Greece, a lieutenant in the British Navy. He is second from left. To his left are Queen Elizabeth, King George VI and Princess Margaret.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 49
    The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Royal Wedding Party waves from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on November 20, 1947. After becoming a British citizen and renouncing his Greek title, Philip became His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His wife became the Duchess of Edinburgh.
    Hide Caption
    12 of 49
    Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London&#39;s Kensington Palace Gardens.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Princess Elizabeth smiles in March 1950 as she arrives to a state banquet at the French Embassy in London's Kensington Palace Gardens.
    Hide Caption
    13 of 49
    Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father&#39;s death.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Elizabeth ascended to the throne in February 1952, when her father died of lung cancer. Here, the new Queen leaves the Royal Archers Hall in Edinburgh after a ball in June 1952. It was the first function she attended as Queen following her father's death.
    Hide Caption
    14 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II walks to the altar during her coronation ceremony on June 2, 1953.
    Hide Caption
    15 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne&#39;s Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II on the balcony of Melbourne's Government House, during her tour of Australia in March 1954.
    Hide Caption
    16 of 49
    From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    From left, Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II and the Queen Mother visit Epsom Downs Racecourse in June 1958.
    Hide Caption
    17 of 49
    The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland&#39;s Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen holds her son Prince Andrew while his sister, Princess Anne, watches during a family holiday at Scotland's Balmoral Castle in September 1960.
    Hide Caption
    18 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II is seen during the State Opening of Parliament in April 1966.
    Hide Caption
    19 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II with her oldest son, Prince Charles, in 1969.
    Hide Caption
    20 of 49
    Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles adjusts his coronet during his investiture ceremony as Prince of Wales in 1969.
    Hide Caption
    21 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip wave from a plane ramp shortly before taking off from Tokyo in May 1975.
    Hide Caption
    22 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II takes a portrait at Windsor Castle for her 50th birthday on April 21, 1976.
    Hide Caption
    23 of 49
    The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen meets the crowds during her royal tour of New Zealand in 1977.
    Hide Caption
    24 of 49
    The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen stands next to Prince Charles as he kisses his new bride, Princess Diana, on their wedding day July 29, 1981.
    Hide Caption
    25 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II takes pictures of her husband during a horse show in Windsor, England, on May 16, 1982.
    Hide Caption
    26 of 49
    The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London&#39;s Hyde Park in June 1987.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen reacts to an elephant as she tours a charity event in London's Hyde Park in June 1987.
    Hide Caption
    27 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II fires a rifle during a visit to the Army Rifle Association at Bisley, England, in July 1993.
    Hide Caption
    28 of 49
    While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    While at Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip view the floral tributes to Princess Diana after her tragic death in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    29 of 49
    The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana&#39;s funeral in 1997.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen addresses the nation on the night before Princess Diana's funeral in 1997.
    Hide Caption
    30 of 49
    Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles looks back at his mother after wedding Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, in April 2005.
    Hide Caption
    31 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London&#39;s St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip leave London's St. Paul's Cathedral on October 9, 2009, following a commemoration service to mark the end of combat operations in Iraq.
    Hide Caption
    32 of 49
    The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen, second from right, greets a crowd from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on April 29, 2011. Her grandson Prince William, third from left, had just married Catherine Middleton.
    Hide Caption
    33 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II drives her Range Rover as she attends the Windsor Horse Show in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    34 of 49
    The Queen&#39;s signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President&#39;s official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen's signature is seen in the visitors book at Aras An Uachtarain, the Irish President's official residence in Dublin, Ireland, in May 2011.
    Hide Caption
    35 of 49
    Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul&#39;s Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Flags are waved as Queen Elizabeth II leaves St. Paul's Cathedral following its 300th anniversary service in June 2011.
    Hide Caption
    36 of 49
    Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Madame Tussauds London reveals a wax figure of the Queen in May 2012.
    Hide Caption
    37 of 49
    Prince Charles kisses his mother&#39;s hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth&#39;s 60th anniversary as Queen.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince Charles kisses his mother's hand on stage as singer Paul McCartney, far right, looks on at the Diamond Jubilee concert held June 4, 2012, at Buckingham Palace. The Diamond Jubilee celebrations marked Elizabeth's 60th anniversary as Queen.
    Hide Caption
    38 of 49
    The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen speaks at a reception for members of the International Olympic Committee on July 23, 2012.
    Hide Caption
    39 of 49
    The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen tours the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in London in December 2012.
    Hide Caption
    40 of 49
    A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    A boy in Belfast, Northern Ireland, takes a selfie in front of the Queen in June 2014.
    Hide Caption
    41 of 49
    The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen enters the Great Hall at Edinburgh Castle after attending a commemorative service for the Scottish National War Memorial in July 2014.
    Hide Caption
    42 of 49
    The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen waits to give her speech during the State Opening of Parliament on May 27, 2015.
    Hide Caption
    43 of 49
    The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The Queen sits at a desk in Buckingham Palace in July 2015.
    Hide Caption
    44 of 49
    The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February 2016
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    The British monarch greets the public after attending church services in February 2016
    Hide Caption
    45 of 49
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Prince George gets a boost from some foam blocks for a special family photo. The portrait, featuring the four generations of the House of Windsor, was commissioned by the Royal Mail and will be featured on a series of stamps to commemorate the Queen's 90th birthday.
    Hide Caption
    46 of 49
    Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21, 2016.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    Queen Elizabeth II acknowledges the crowd as she celebrates her 90th birthday in Windsor, England, on April 21, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    47 of 49
    On June 10, 2016, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen&#39;s 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    On June 10, 2016, Buckingham Palace released a new official photograph to mark the Queen's 90th birthday. It shows her with Prince Philip and was taken at Windsor Castle just after Easter.
    Hide Caption
    48 of 49
    This 2014 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was reissued on February 6, 2017 to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking 65 years since she ascended to the throne following her father&#39;s death in 1952.
    Photos: The life of Queen Elizabeth II
    This 2014 portrait of Queen Elizabeth II was reissued on February 6, 2017 to celebrate her Sapphire Anniversary, marking 65 years since she ascended to the throne following her father's death in 1952.
    Hide Caption
    49 of 49
    01 Queen Elizabeth II 080502 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED05 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED08 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED07 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED13 queen elizabeth 0805 RESTRICTED11 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED10 queen elizabeth II 0505 RESTRICTED14 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED15 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED17 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED18 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED20 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED16 queen elizabeth II 0805 RESTRICTED19 queen elizabeth II 080621 queen elizabeth II 080625 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED26 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED29 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED27 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED28 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED30 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED22 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED32 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED35 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTEDqueen camera RESTRICTEDqueen elizabeth ii elephant RESTRICTED31 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED36 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED37 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED39 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED40 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED01 queen elizabeth II 0815 RESTRICTED41 queen elizabeth II 080603 queen elizabeth II 42 queen elizabeth II 080601 queen elizabeth II 0820 45 queen elizabeth II 0806 47 queen elizabeth II 080649 queen elizabeth II 0806 RESTRICTED01 SOTY 201402 queen elizabeth II 081501 queen elizabeth II 0603 Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II45 Queen Elizabeth II 080501 royal family portrait stamp01 queen elizabeth 90thQueen Elizabeth 90th birthday image Queen Elizabeth II Sapphire Jubilee gallery RESTRICTED
    While the Queen's favored sausages include those made by Musk's, some of her eggs come from Noble Foods, leading suppliers to major retailers. She enjoys coffee from H R Higgins -- a third-generation family business with a shop in Mayfair.
    Grantees range from individual artisans to multinational companies. Many of them, such as John Lewis (Suppliers of Haberdashery and Household Goods) or Jeyes (Manufacturers of Hygiene Products), are also favorites with the British public.
    Most companies are local, but there are some are overseas brands, including Elizabeth Arden, the American cosmetics firm.

    One of the last remaining powers

    Founded in 1946, Cornelia James Ltd. got the Royal Warrant in 1979 for supplying gloves to the Queen. They made the &quot;going-away gloves&quot; for the then Princess Elizabeth following her marriage to Prince Philip.
    Founded in 1946, Cornelia James Ltd. got the Royal Warrant in 1979 for supplying gloves to the Queen. They made the "going-away gloves" for the then Princess Elizabeth following her marriage to Prince Philip.
    The history of the Royal Warrant dates back to medieval times. Documents record King Henry II granting one to the Weavers' Company in 1155.
    Today, a committee of the Royal Household makes recommendations, but all final decisions are signed off by the grantor -- whether the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh or the Prince of Wales.
    As a personal decision made by them rather than Parliament, it is one of the last remaining powers of the monarchy.
    The precious jewels of Iran&#39;s &#39;sad-eyed&#39; princess
    The precious jewels of Iran's 'sad-eyed' princess
    The warrants are awarded primarily to tradespeople. Professional services -- lawyers, accountants and doctors, for example -- do not qualify.
    Such is the honor of a Royal Warrant that the Association receives daily inquiries from hopeful companies. But there has to be an established trading relationship -- five years' worth of trade within the past seven, an acknowledgment that some things may not be required every year.
    The warrant is only granted initially for up to five years, reviewed in the year before it is due to expire. It can then be re-granted.
    Milborrow chimney sweeps
    Milborrow chimney sweeps
    The Royal Warrants relate to everything that a home, a country estate, a restaurant, a hotel and an office would need, apart from the ceremonial side.
    Chimney-sweeps are among the valued tradesmen. Milborrow, a family business in Sussex, services Windsor Castle, Buckingham Palace and Clarence House, among other Royal residences.
    Ben Giddings of Milborrow says that a Royal Warrant, as a mark of trust, makes a big difference to their business in reaching other clients: "There's no higher accreditation or accolade that a company could be awarded than to have the seal of approval from the Royal Family."