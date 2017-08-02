Story highlights Neymar given permission to leave Barcelona training

Brazil star is expected to join Paris Saint-Germain

(CNN) Soccer star Neymar has told Barcelona that he wants to leave, the club confirmed Wednesday.

The 25-year-old told teammates at the start of a training session which coach Ernesto Valverde gave the Brazilian permission to miss in order to resolve his future.

The announcement comes amid mounting speculation Neymar is set to join Paris Saint-Germain in a world-record deal.

"The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club's offices," read a statement from Barcelona.

"Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million euros (approximately $262M) which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

