Story highlights Neymar given permission to leave Barcelona training

Brazil star is expected to join PSG

(CNN) Neymar has told his Barcelona teammates he wants to leave, a club source told CNN.

Barcelona confirmed that coach Ernesto Valverde gave Neymar permission to miss training Tuesday, fueling speculation the Brazilian is set to join PSG in a world-record $256M deal.

"Neymar confirmed to his teammates at practice today that he wishes to leave the club," the source said. "He said goodbye to them.

"Due to the situation the manager has given Neymar permission to resolve his situation. Neymar did not practice today."

Neymar Jr hasn't trained on Wednesday with the permission of the coach #FCBlive — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

Neymar -- who has a release clause of €222M in his Barcelona contract -- has scored over 100 goals for the Catalan club, helping them win the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.