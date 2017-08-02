Story highlights
- Neymar given permission to leave Barcelona training
- Brazil star is expected to join PSG
(CNN)Neymar has told his Barcelona teammates he wants to leave, a club source told CNN.
Barcelona confirmed that coach Ernesto Valverde gave Neymar permission to miss training Tuesday, fueling speculation the Brazilian is set to join PSG in a world-record $256M deal.
"Neymar confirmed to his teammates at practice today that he wishes to leave the club," the source said. "He said goodbye to them.
"Due to the situation the manager has given Neymar permission to resolve his situation. Neymar did not practice today."
Neymar -- who has a release clause of €222M in his Barcelona contract -- has scored over 100 goals for the Catalan club, helping them win the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.
The 25-year-old joined from Brazilian club Santos in 2013 and only signed a new five-year deal with Barcelona in 2016.
This latest development comes despite club officials last week saying Neymar would "200%" be staying at the Nou Camp.
Neymar last appeared for Barcelona on Sunday, providing an assist for Gerard Pique to score the winner against El Clasico rivals Real Madrid in the International Champions Cup.
He then traveled to China to complete commercial obligations and returned to Barcelona on Wednesday.
More to follow...