Neymar: The story so far

Neymar: The story so farUpdated 6:28 AM ET, Wed August 2, 2017 Photos: The career of a football superstarBarcelona striker Neymar has told his teammates he wants to leave the club.Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarHe has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a $256 million deal. It would smash the current transfer record of $120 million set when Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarNeymar started his career at Brazilian club Santos and moved to Barcelona in 2013.Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarAt Barcelona, he's become part of the most revered attacking force in world football alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarThe 25-year-old has scored over 100 goals for the Catalan club, helping them win the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarHe signed a new five-year contract at Barcelona in 2016 with a release clause of €222 million. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarHe won a gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the first time it had won the title. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: The career of a football superstarNeymar has netted 52 goals in 77 games for his country. Hide Caption 8 of 8Neymar is one of football's biggest stars and an icon in his home country of Brazil.