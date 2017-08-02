Neymar: The story so far

Photos: The career of a football superstar Barcelona striker Neymar has told his teammates he wants to leave the club. Hide Caption 1 of 8

He has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain in a $256 million deal. It would smash the current transfer record of $120 million set when Paul Pogba moved to Manchester United.

Neymar started his career at Brazilian club Santos and moved to Barcelona in 2013.

At Barcelona, he's become part of the most revered attacking force in world football alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

The 25-year-old has scored over 100 goals for the Catalan club, helping them win the Champions League, two La Liga titles and three Copa del Reys.

He signed a new five-year contract at Barcelona in 2016 with a release clause of €222 million.

He won a gold medal with Brazil at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the first time it had won the title.