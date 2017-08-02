Neymar's career in photos
Neymar fends off Japan's Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele.
Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions.
Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America.
Neymar battles Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona.
Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013.
In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona's new star signing.
Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals.
Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season.
From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together.
Neymar competes with Germany's Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil.
Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals.
Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country's senior team.
Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals.
Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May.
Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June.
A boy wearing Neymar's jersey walks past a new Barcelona poster -- without Neymar -- as it is put up outside the Camp Nou stadium on Wednesday, August 2.