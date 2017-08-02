Photos: Neymar's career in photos Brazilian football star Neymar could be on the move to Paris Saint-Germain after telling Barcelona he wants to leave the club. If his buyout clause is activated, it would smash the world record for a player transfer fee. Hide Caption 1 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar fends off Japan's Takuya Okamoto during the U-17 World Cup in October 2009. Earlier that year, Neymar made his professional debut for Brazilian club Santos -- the same club that once fielded the legendary Pele. Hide Caption 2 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar makes a heart gesture after scoring a goal for Santos in August 2010. That season, he scored 42 goals in all club competitions. Hide Caption 3 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar celebrates after Santos won the Copa Libertadores in June 2011. It was the first time since 1963 that Santos had won the top club competition in South America. Hide Caption 4 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar battles Argentina's Lionel Messi during an international friendly in June 2012. The two would later become teammates at Barcelona. Hide Caption 5 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar holds his son, Davi Lucca, at a Santos match in May 2013. Hide Caption 6 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos In June 2013, Neymar was unveiled as Barcelona's new star signing. Hide Caption 7 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Brazil was the host of the 2014 World Cup, but the tournament ended painfully for Neymar. He suffered a fractured vertebra in the quarterfinal victory against Colombia, and the Brazilians were trounced by Germany in the semifinals. Hide Caption 8 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar lifts the trophy after Barcelona won the Champions League in June 2015. It completed a historic treble for the Spanish club, which also won the league and the Copa del Rey that season. Hide Caption 9 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos From left, Messi, Neymar and Luis Suarez pose for a photo after Barcelona won the FIFA Club World Cup in December 2015. The three attacking players have been an imposing force together. Hide Caption 10 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar competes with Germany's Sven Bender during the 2016 Olympic final in Rio de Janeiro. Neymar's goal in the penalty shootout clinched the gold medal for Brazil. Hide Caption 11 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar and his Brazilian teammates show off their Olympic gold medals. Hide Caption 12 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar celebrates a goal against Colombia during a World Cup qualifier in September 2016. He has scored more than 50 goals for his country's senior team. Hide Caption 13 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Since arriving to Barcelona in 2013, Neymar has helped the club win the Champions League, two league titles and three Copa del Reys. He has scored more than 100 goals. Hide Caption 14 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar tries an overhead kick during a Spanish league match against Villarreal in May. Hide Caption 15 of 17

Photos: Neymar's career in photos Neymar sits next to another world-famous athlete -- Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton -- while attending Game 2 of the NBA Finals in June. Hide Caption 16 of 17