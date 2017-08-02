Kylie Jenner wrestles with 'fame thing,' irony in E! show

(CNN) Members of the Kardashian/Jenner TV-industrial complex don't look like they consume a lot of extra calories. Yet when it comes to lamenting life in the public eye while exploiting it, they're accomplished at having their cake and eating it too.

Enter "Life of Kylie," the latest E! series to feature part of the family -- in this case, 19-year-old model and entrepreneur Kylie Jenner. The first two episodes, which will premiere back to back, underscore a peculiar strain of faux-reluctant reality-TV players who combine self-pity with a lack of self-awareness, as Jenner insists that she hasn't mastered "this fame thing" like her telegenic brood while inviting a camera crew to follow her around like a puppy.

Obviously, actors and other celebrities also seek attention and publicity on their terms while complaining when they feel the media crosses lines and invades their privacy. The main difference with personalities like the Kardashians or "The Bachelor's" creations is that they are famous not for a special talent but rather merely for being famous. Fame, or notoriety, is their currency, the only product being marketed.

Given that, it's amazing how much whining Jenner does, starting with the fact that she basically grew up on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

"I still feel like an outcast," she says, adding that it's "hard to do normal things when every single person knows who you are."

Read More