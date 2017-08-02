'Everwood' cast had an emotional reunion

(CNN) There were tears, laughter and quips on Wednesday as the cast of mid-2000s drama "Everwood" reunited to promote the show's continued life on the CW's streaming service, CW Seed.

The series, which ran on the WB network form 2002-06, began streaming there last month.

The WB became the CW in 2006 after it merged with UPN.

"Everwood" was a casualty of the new network's formation, and the cast laughed when it was pointed out that it was the CW, presenting its new and existing programs as part of the Television Critics Association press tour, that brought them all back together.

After all these years, it still feels like yesterday that my 15 year old self was embarking on a journey that would change the course of my life forever. It was absolutely incredible to reunite with these guys today ❤️ Everwood has truly stood the test of time. You can finally stream it on @cwseed A post shared by Emily VanCamp (@emilyvancamp) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:13pm PDT

"We're all just are because we want an answer, I think," Emily VanCamp joked.

