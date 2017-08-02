Story highlights
(CNN)Chester Bennington was officially laid to rest over the weekend, but that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to pay tribute to the Linkin Park singer.
More than 300 memorials have been organized around the world in Bennington's honor.
Since his death at the age of 41 of an apparent suicide on July 21, notices of memorials have popped up all over Facebook and other social media. There have been so many that a Google doc was created to list them all.
The list of memorials are broken up into those in North America, South/Central America, Europe, and Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Mideast and Africa.
There has been an outpouring of love and support.
According to Rolling Stone, more than 500 friends and family members attended a private memorial held for Bennington on Saturday in Palos Verdes Estates, California.
Linkin Park's record label, Warner Bros., set up a tribute to Bennington outside of its offices.
Los Angeles artist Jonas Never painted a mural of Bennington.
"I grew up listening to [Chester]," Never told Variety. "I used to take the pitching mound to the sound of [Linkin Park song] 'One Step Closer.'"
Bennington was found dead last month on the same day as his good friend Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell's birthday. Cornell committed suicide two months earlier.
His group, Linkin Park, started the One More Light fund in honor of Bennington via their non-profit Music for Relief.
The band had been scheduled to go on tour the week after Bennington's death.