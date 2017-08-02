Story highlights Bennington died last month

There's a Google doc of the memorials

(CNN) Chester Bennington was officially laid to rest over the weekend, but that hasn't stopped fans from continuing to pay tribute to the Linkin Park singer.

More than 300 memorials have been organized around the world in Bennington's honor.

Since his death at the age of 41 of an apparent suicide on July 21, notices of memorials have popped up all over Facebook and other social media. There have been so many that a Google doc was created to list them all.

The list of memorials are broken up into those in North America, South/Central America, Europe, and Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Mideast and Africa.