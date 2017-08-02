Story highlights Quintanilla is wanted as a fugitive

Authorities are asking for help in locating him

(CNN) The brother of the late Tejano singer Selena is a wanted man.

Abraham Quintanilla III, who goes by "A.B.," is on the 10 most wanted list of fugitives released by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office in Corpus Christi, Texas, for the month of August.

Quintanilla is being sought for alleged contempt of court and nonpayment of child support.

The musician was a member of his late sister's group, Selena y Los Dinos. He also co-wrote music for Selena and produced songs for her.

The Grammy-winning singer was murdered on March 31, 1995 by Yolanda Saldívar, an employee who oversaw Selena's boutiques and fan club.

