Indian-administered Kashmir: Militant leader's death sparks protests

Story highlights Police shoot out leads to death of militant commander Abu Dujana

A civilian was also killed and several others were injured in the crossfire, say police

Srinagar, India (CNN) Violent protests have erupted in Indian-administered Kashmir over the killing of a militant leader early Tuesday.

According to Indian officials, Pakistani commander of banned terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Abu Dujana, along with his aide Arif Nabi Dar, were killed after engaging in a lengthy gun battle Tuesday morning with government troops in Kashmir's Pulwama district, 35 kilometers south of the capital Srinagar.

"Abu Dujana was the Lashkar-e-Taiba chief for Kashmir ... a category A plus, plus, terrorist," said senior Indian army official JS Sandhu during a press conference. "This is a blow to the LeT leadership," Sandhu added.

LET chief Commander Abu Dujana of Pakistan alongwith his accomplice killed in Hakripora Pulwama. Huge achievement for police & SF. — J&K Police (@JmuKmrPolice) August 1, 2017

A civilian was also killed while several others were injured in the crossfire during the encounter between security forces and the terrorists who were holed up inside a house.

The police blamed the civilian death on the tactics deployed by the militants. "The people, on the behest of these militants, maybe (through) coercion or threatening (behavior), they tend to come between the operating parties, and that's how they get injured or killed," said Munir Khan, Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

