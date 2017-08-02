Chinese media to Trump: Stop the 'emotional venting' on Twitter

Story highlights An editorial in Chinese state media says tweeting won't solve the North Korea crisis

Trump lashed out at China on Twitter for not stopping Kim Jong Un's missile program

(CNN) US President Donald Trump should stop conducting his international diplomacy on Twitter, Chinese state media said in a widely-published editorial, syndicated across the country.

"Trump is quite a personality, and he likes to tweet, however emotional venting cannot become the guidance for solving the nuclear issues on the Korean peninsula," said the editorial, first published on Xinhua Monday evening.

The article came days after Trump wrote a series of tweets saying he was "very disappointed" in China for not doing enough to stop North Korea's missile program.

"Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," he wrote Friday night. "We will no longer allow this to continue."

I am very disappointed in China. Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2017

