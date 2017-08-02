Two US soldiers killed in Afghanistan convoy attack

Story highlights In the same province, 26 Afghan soldiers were killed last week in a Taliban attack

A blast there in January killed 11 people

(CNN) An attack on a NATO mission convoy in Afghanistan has resulted in the death of two US service members, the Pentagon said Wednesday.

"Two US service members were killed in action in Kandahar, Afghanistan, when their convoy came under attack" on Wednesday, Pentagon spokesman US Navy Capt. Jeff Davis said in a statement.

Earlier Wednesday, the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission, which trains and advises Afghanistan's military and police, confirmed that the attack had resulted in casualties.

"Resolute Support can confirm a NATO convoy was attacked this afternoon in Kandahar. The attack did cause casualties," the statement said.

The high-profile attack targeting the coalition comes as President Donald Trump's administration is attempting to determine its commitment to and strategy for Afghanistan and the wider region and could be seen as an attempt to shape that debate.

