Straight outta... China? The young Asian artists bucking hip-hop trends

Story highlights Bridging East and West, 88 Rising has helped Asian rappers find an audience in America.

The Brooklyn hip-hop collective includes YouTube stars who racked up millions of views.

(CNN) His rhymes are reminiscent of the gangster rap of 50 Cent, but instead of a do-rag and six-pack, baby-faced teenage rapper Rich Chigga sports a pink polo and fanny pack.

Indonesian-born Rich Chigga, whose viral hit "Dat $tick" has racked up more than 50 million views online, is the principal -- and some say unlikely -- face of a new generation of edgy, young Asian hip-hop acts, whose growing popularity among US audiences is helping to subvert Asian music stereotypes.

"We want to push the culture forward," said 88 Rising head Sean Miyashiro. "We're not trying to break stereotypes or change people's mindsets. We're showing people what we can do, by doing what we do."

Miyashiro, a Japanese-Korean Brooklynite, founded the label in early 2016 after leaving his job at Vice Media's electronic music platform Thump. "At first it's a wild visual to see, somebody Asian rapping that way, killing it in a video," said Miyashiro of the label's appeal.

