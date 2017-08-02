Ancient Roman neighborhood unearthed in France

(CNN) Archaeologists have unearthed a well-preserved ancient Roman neighborhood complete with mosaics and furniture on the outskirts of a city in southeastern France.

The team made the find while excavating an almost 7,000-square-meter site on the banks of the Rhone River in Vienne, where three new buildings were planned.

Archaeologists have been working on the site in southeastern France since September.

"This is an incredible discovery because it's the biggest excavation of a Roman site in almost 50 years," Benjamin Clement, the scientific manager of the operation, told CNN.

"We knew that the zone was rich but we were not expecting that," Clement added. "It's so well-preserved."

French authorities have classed the site as an "exceptional discovery".

Parts of the town could date back to the first century. The excellent condition of the remains is particularly surprising because the team believes that two separate fires assailed the town in the second and third centuries AD.

