Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Archaeologists unearthed a well-preserved ancient Roman neighborhood in the suburb of Sainte-Colombe in southeastern France. They were excavating a site where three new buildings were planned.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Earlier this summer, the charred remains of a lavish third-century home are the most recent discovery found during the construction of Rome's new metro line.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
This discovery is particularly interesting because the fire that destroyed the house left some things intact, including wooden beams that, under normal circumstances, would have decayed ages ago.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The earliest known stone copy of the Ten Commandments sold at auction in Beverly Hills in 2016 for $850,000.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
The stone was first uncovered in 1913.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Specialists at Mossgreen auctions in Australia discovered this Ming dynasty banknote hidden inside the head of this 14th century Buddhist carving. The wooden sculpture represents the head of a Luohan -- an enlightened person who has reached Nirvana in Buddhist culture.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Its face value was worth roughly $98 at the time of its circulation and the 700-year-old banknote is believed to have been handmade during China's Ming dynasty. Together, the banknote and sculpture are expected to fetch between $30,000 to $45,000 at auction.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
After studying the banknote and carving details, art specialists were able to estimate the sculpture's age, which dates back to China's Hongwu period in the 14th century.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Mossgreen specialists believe this is the first time a Ming dynasty banknote has been found inside a wooden Buddhist sculpture. They say it's more common to find relics and semi-precious stones left by monks inside Buddhist sculptures.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
"I couldn't believe they'd found coins from the Roman empire in Kasturen castle," archiologist Hiroyuki Miyagi, from Okinawa International University, told CNN. This is the front of one of the Ottoman coins.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
In August 2016, the world's largest pearl was discovered under a bed in the Philippines, where it had lain forgotten for over ten years.
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places
Discovered: Incredible treasures found in unexpected places