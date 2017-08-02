(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Politics today
Trump goes after legal immigration
-- The President threw his support behind a merit-based system that grades immigrants on their ability to work in the US. The plan faces long odds in Congress.
The President's phone call mix-up
-- Trump recently brought up phone conversations he had with the Mexican President and an executive from the Boy Scouts, but both parties deny the calls. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump's conversations didn't happen over the phone, but instead happened "in person."
Trump calls Russia sanctions bill 'flawed,' but still signs it into law
-- The President signed a bill that levies new sanctions against Russia and restricts Trump's ability to ease them by giving Congress new veto power.
33 states asked for help on cyberattacks before the 2016 election
-- More than five dozen state and local election offices requested help from the Department of Homeland Security to protect their election systems from cyberattacks, according to an exclusive CNN report.
Trump launches his own 'real news' TV series on Facebook
-- The series aims to dismiss mainstream media coverage, and the first episode shows Trump's daughter-in-law boasting about his accomplishments.
Everything else happening today
-- Things are getting heated between the United States and North Korea. The Pentagon tested an intercontinental ballistic missile just days after the rogue nation conducted its own ICBM test.
-- The Trump administration is readying a probe into China's trade practices.
-- The Pentagon and State Department are working on a plan to supply arms to Ukraine, and it is awaiting White House approval, reports say.
-- One dead and nine others injured after a Minneapolis school building partially collapsed due to a natural gas explosion.
-- Playing with genetics just got easier. Scientists are able to correct a gene mutation in human embryos linked to inherited genetic diseases.
-- The Dow hits 22,000 mark for the first time right after the opening bell on Wednesday.
-- Trying to hitch a ride from either Uber or Lyft, but too lazy to open both apps? You can now track both ride-hailing services in one place.