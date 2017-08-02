(CNN) Turnout figures for an election to a controversial new legislative body in Venezuela were manipulated, the company that provided the voting technology has claimed.

Antonio Mugica, chief executive of Smartmatic, said there was a discrepancy of at least a million votes between the officially declared tally in Sunday's election to the Constituent Assembly and the one his company recorded. A full audit would be needed to confirm the exact numbers, he said.

Venezuela's opposition boycotted the election, calling it fraudulent. It says the new Constituent Assembly -- which has the power to dissolve the opposition-controlled National Assembly and to rewrite Venezuela's constitution -- will erode democracy.

President Nicolás Maduro declared a sweeping victory in Sunday's vote. Virtually all of the new body's members are supporters of the leftist leader.

Speaking at a news conference in London, Mugica cast doubt on the turnout figures quoted by Venezuelan authorities.

