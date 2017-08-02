Venezuela's National Constituent Assembly to meet Friday

Story highlights New body takes place of smaller National Assembly, which was led by President's opponents

President Maduro also names new foreign minister

Caracas, Venezuela (CNN) The newly elected Venezuelan legislative body will meet for the first time Friday morning, President Nicolas Maduro said Wednesday night in a speech broadcast nationwide.

Maduro also announced he had named Jorge Arreaza, a former vice president, as foreign minister. Samuel Moncada, who was foreign minister, will become Venezuela's representative of the Organization of American States.

The National Constituent Assembly takes the place of the opposition-led National Assembly, and critics fear it will erode democracy.

The opposition boycotted the election, calling it fraudulent, and said the National Constituent Assembly will have the power to rewrite Venezuela's constitution.

Maduro declared a sweeping victory after the vote. Virtually all the new body's 545 members are supporters of the leftist leader.

Read More