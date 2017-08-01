George and Amal Clooney are sending 3,000 Syrian refugees to school

(CNN) George and Amal Clooney soon will help send thousands of Syrian refugees to school.

The couple's organization, the Clooney Foundation for Justice, is partnering with UNICEF and Google to devote $2.25 million toward seven public schools in Lebanon. Computer giant HP is throwing in an additional $1 million technology grant.

The foundation isn't opening any new schools. Instead, the money will go toward extending the hours so refugee children can attend classes in the afternoon. Registration starts in September.

Public schools in Lebanon that teach Syrian refugees operate on a two-shift system, UNICEF spokeswoman Lauren Davitt told CNN. Lebanese students go to school in the morning during the first shift, and a second shift in the afternoon opens up for refugee children. This allows schools with limited physical space to double their capacity.

Support from the foundation will cover the costs for 3,000 Syrian children to attend school, including registration fees, teacher salaries for the second shift and textbooks, Davitt said.

