What a shot! 29 amazing sports photos

US soccer captain Michael Bradley lifts the Gold Cup as he and his teammates celebrate their tournament victory in Santa Clara, California, on Wednesday, July 26. The Americans defeated Jamaica 2-1 in the final.

New York Mets outfielder Yoenis Cespedes slides into home plate, beating the tag from San Diego catcher Hector Sanchez during a Major League Baseball game on Tuesday, July 25.

American swimmer Kevin Cordes competes in the 200-meter breaststroke during the FINA World Championships on Thursday, July 27.

Texas' Adrian Beltre tips his helmet to the cheering home crowd after collecting his 3,000th career hit on Sunday, July 30. He is the 31st player in history to reach the milestone.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Antonio Brown arrives to training camp in style on Thursday, July 27. He showed up in the back of a 1931 Rolls Royce Phantom.

Russia's Nikita Fedotov competes in the high-dive competition at the FINA World Championships on Friday, July 28. The event took place in Budapest, Hungary.

Boston second baseman Eduardo Nunez is covered in baby powder after driving in the game-winning run against Kansas City on Saturday, July 29. His teammates threw the powder on him during the celebration.

Robots play soccer during the RoboCup tournament in Nagoya, Japan, on Sunday, July 30. The annual event attracts robotics teams from all over the world.

Cali Ann Kershaw throws out the first pitch to her father, Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw, before a home game on Wednesday, July 26. Sitting on the mound is Cali Ann's brother, Charley Kershaw.

Australia's Heather Cooper is challenged by Chinese Taipei's Nien-En Hsieh during a beach handball match at the World Games on Wednesday, July 26.

Mikey Garcia punches Adrien Broner during their junior-welterweight bout in New York on Saturday, July 29. Garcia won by unanimous decision and remains undefeated in his professional career (37-0).

A tug-of-war team from the Netherlands warms up at the World Games on Saturday, July 29.

Dandenong's William Hamill is tackled by players of the Gippsland Power during an Australian rules football match in Melbourne on Saturday, July 29.

Matt Carpenter calls St. Louis teammate Harrison Bader safe as Bader scores the game-winning run against Colorado on Tuesday, July 25. Bader scored on a sacrifice fly by Jedd Gyorko.

Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton whizzes by Friday, July 28, during a practice run at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Washington star Bryce Harper argues with umpire Chris Segal after being ejected from a game against Milwaukee on Wednesday, July 26. Segal tossed Harper for arguing after a strikeout.

Polish squash player Wojciech Nowisz plays a shot against Germany's Simon Rosner during a World Games match on Tuesday, July 25. Rosner would go on to win gold.

Japanese lacrosse player Sachiko Komine avoids two British players at the World Games on Thursday, July 27.

US water polo coach Adam Krikorian jumps into the pool after the Americans defeated Spain in the final of the FINA World Championships on Friday, July 28.

Italian fencer Alessio Voconi, right, competes against American Miles Chamley-Watson at the World Fencing Championships on Wednesday, July 26. The Italians defeated the Americans in the team foil final.

Justin Turner, third baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers, is doused with Gatorade after hitting a walk-off single against Minnesota on Friday, July 28.

Elementary school sumo wrestlers compete at the Wanpaku tournament in Tokyo on Sunday, July 30.

The Motor City Wheels race during the fourth inning of a Major League Baseball game in Detroit on Sunday, July 30.

Poland's Przemyslaw Kmiecik blocks a kick from Kazakhstan's Elaman Sayasatov during a muay thai match at the World Games on Friday, July 28. Sayasatov went on to win gold in his weight class.

A triathlete swims during the Ironman Canada event on Sunday, July 30.

Spectators watch a diver jump from the Old Mostar Bridge in Mostar, Bosnia-Herzegovina, on Sunday, July 30. The high-diving competition in Mostar is more than 400 years old.

Cleveland's Bradley Zimmer avoids a tag from Los Angeles Angels catcher Martin Maldonado on Wednesday, July 26.

New Zealand's Jed Graham tries to block Italy's Andrea Bertelloni during a canoe polo match at the World Games on Friday, July 28.