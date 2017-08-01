North Korea travel ban to take effect next month

Story highlights The State Department announced the travel ban last month

Three Americans are currently in North Korean captivity

(CNN) The Trump administration's ban on US citizens traveling to North Korea will take effect early next month, and include exemptions for journalists and humanitarian workers.

The proposed policy is expected to post to the Federal Register on Wednesday, a State Department official tells CNN, and take effect 30 days later.

A preview version of the document posted Tuesday shows the administration plans to permit four categories of travelers to visit North Korea after the policy takes effect, by applying for a special validation to their passport. Those categories are journalists, Red Cross officials, humanitarian workers, and individuals whose visit is "otherwise in the national interest."

The State Department announced the travel ban last month amid mounting concern over the safety of US citizens visiting the secretive and geopolitically isolated country.

In June, US college student Otto Warmbier died following a prolonged detention in the country, provoking international outrage and calls for action in congress. Warmbier had traveled to North Korea through a commercial tour company and was arrested for allegedly stealing a poster from his hotel.

