Tillerson says US is willing to talk to North Korea

Washington (CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday the US is willing to sit down for talks with North Korea, but only if it relinquishes its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Tillerson, speaking at a State Department press briefing, stressed that the US was not seeking regime change or looking to send its military "north of the 38th parallel" that divides North and South Korea. But he emphasized that the danger posed by Pyongyang, which test fired two intercontinental ballistic missiles in July, was unacceptable.

"We are not your enemy," Tillerson said, speaking to North Korea directly. "But you present an unacceptable threat. We would like to sit and have a dialogue about the future," he added.

"Our other options are not attractive," Tillerson said.

Last month, North Korea threatened a nuclear strike on "the heart of the US" if it tries to remove leader Kim Jong Un.