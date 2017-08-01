Black police group leader: Sessions said Trump 'rough' policing comments 'done in jest'

Story highlights The attorney general said that Trump's "rough" policing comments were "done in jest," group leader says

Sessions thinks the comments could hurt community-police relations, leader says

(CNN) Attorney General Jeff Sessions told the president of a black policing organization that he believed President Donald Trump's comments on Friday urging police to be "rough" on arrested individuals were "done in jest" but "had the opportunity to impact or detract from" community-police relations, Perry Tarrant, president of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE), said Tuesday at a news conference.

"He understands our position that it absolutely does have an impact, particularly on the folks who we are trying to reach out to and build unified communities," Tarrant said, recounting his conversation with Sessions.

Asked about the conversation between Sessions and NOBLE leaders, a Justice Department spokesman declined to comment.

Sessions had delivered a speech earlier Tuesday in Atlanta before NOBLE's annual training conference, in which he reaffirmed his commitment to "hold any officer responsible who violates the law."

"Just as I'm committed to defending law enforcement who lawfully have to use deadly force to defend themselves while engaged in their work, I will also use the powers of the office I've been entrusted with to hold any officer responsible who violates the law," Sessions said.

